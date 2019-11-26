A Look Back for November 27, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“Kids expand cultural horizons” About 130 students in Clarkston Community Schools in third through fourth grades enjoyed food and learned about different cultures during the first Clarkston Schools Cultural Convention.

“Independence seniors celebrate Thanksgiving” The Independence Township Senior Center held a grand Thanksgiving feast. The seniors enjoyed a turkey dinner with all the trimmings, great music, fun games and wonderful company.

“End of an era” Ann Lowney resigned from her position as Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball Head Coach to spend more time with her triplets, who were four-years-old at the time. “(I will be) pursuing being a mommy,” she said. “I’ll miss all the people, seeing the girls and Coach (Dan) Fife everyday.”

25 years ago – 1994

“Local man plays ‘ghost’” Gregory Wilson, a 1985 Clarkston High School graduate, was playing the Ghost of Christmas Future in Meadow Brook Theatre’s annual production of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol.”

“Clarkston Elementary engineering approved” The Clarkston Board of Education approved spending up to $15,000 for engineering and survey work for a proposed new parking area behind Clarkston Elementary.

“Woman seeks exotic adventure, discovers her inner strength” When Cristy Krzyszton’s friends were too busy to travel, she decided to go for it by herself. She turned her fantasy into a dream come true and flew to Vienna, Austria to have the time of her life.

50 years ago – 1969

“Notes from the township” Final approval was given for Apple Lane Estates on the southwest corner of Oakhill and Hadley roads for nine lots in a subdivision on three acres.

“Upper Mill Pond silted” For two weeks there was concern among villagers about drainage into the Mill Pond south of Miller Road. Two concerned men explained because of silt settling the depth of the pond had shrunk to three feet when it used to be eight and the primary cause of the fill was I-75.

“Around the town” Mr. and Mrs. Roscoe Adkins and daughters, Cheryl and Dixie, visited relatives in Gordonsville, Virginia for the Thanksgiving holiday.