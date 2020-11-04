A Look Back for November 4, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“Seven vie for three seats on city council” Through the 33 years City Manager Art Pappas held different positions within Clarkston’s village and city government, he couldn’t recall a time when so many people were running for city council as seven vied for three seats.

“Students paint the town” Seventh graders from Clarkston Middle School and eighth graders from Sashabaw Middle School painted original Halloween scenes on the front windows of downtown businesses along Main Street.

“District champions!” The Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer team rebounded from a tough regular season, where they finished 4-12-2, and won the district championship final 1-0 over Waterford Kettering. They shut out Waterford Mott in the semifinal, 2-0.

50 years ago – 1970

“Police millage passes” The request for one mill for police protection in Independence Township passed by a narrow margin of 21 votes. The final unofficial tally was 1,997 to 1,976. For officials, democrats, except for the clerk’s office, swept to victory in the township. Duane Hursfall remained in the supervisor position and Republican Howard Altman outpolled his opponent 2,855 to 1,856 for the clerk spot.

“Band urges that citizens vote” Seventeen from the Sashabaw Junior High School pep band traveled through the subdivisions playing music to urge all people to get out and vote.

“Around town” Roberta Swift made a birthday celebration a triple one as she celebrated turning 9-years-old, Halloween, and a weekend visit from her sister, Grace.

75 years ago – 1945

“New books in school library” The elementary library at the school had several new books added and more were ordered. New books included “The Wind in the Willows,” “Boys Book of Great Detective Stories,” “Mary Poppins,” “Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm” and “Little Town on the Prairie.”

“Girl Scout news” The Girl Scouts had a Halloween party during their Tuesday meeting. The party included a spook house and singing songs.

“Our boys and girls in service” Francis Tindall, who had been with the Navy for two years, returned to Clarkston for a few days before going to Washington, D.C. for his discharge.