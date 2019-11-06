A Look Back for November 6, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“Clarkston youths voice their views” Clarkston youths of all ages made their voices count during the Nov. 2, 2004 elections through Kids Voting USA. It was the fifth election in eight years for Clarkston students with the program.

“Bus drivers don costumes for Halloween” The Clarkston Community Schools Transportation Department enjoyed their annual costume party, showing dressing up wasn’t just for kids. Prizes were awarded to six bus drivers.

“Cross country heads to states” The Clarkston Girls Varsity Cross Country team placed six runners in the top ten of the regional meet at Clintonwood Park and finished first overall as a team to qualify for the state race.

25 years ago – 1994

“On with the show” Six Clarkston High School students and alumni joined the Royal Canterbury Players and greeted customers as they arrived at Canterbury Village in Orion Township. They also performed short plays.

“Golf development gets go-ahead” Morgan Lake Golf Classic received approval for planned residential development on 285 acres off of Maybee Road. The Independence Township Board of Trustees approved the ordinance which allowed the rezoning of the land.

“Heading to Macy’s Parade” Members of the Clarkston Pom Pon Squad were making their school proud. Jenny Schultz, Karen Paradise and Harmonie Hunt earned a chance to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

50 years ago – 1969

“New building” Construction started on the Vocational Education Building, overlooking the intersection of Dixie Highway and I-75. The estimated maximum cost of the building was $1,207,900. It was set to be completed by fall 1970.

“Sue Griffiths wins DAR award” Susan Griffiths, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Griffiths, was named winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution Award. Griffiths was a varsity cheerleader, vice president of the Girls Athletic Association, member of the National Honor Society and active member of the student government.

“Nursery moms hear pediatrician” Local pediatrician Dr. James O’ Neill was the guest speaker at the monthly education program of the Clarkston Cooperative Nursery. His topic focused on the preschool child.