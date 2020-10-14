A Look Back for October 14, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“City, township agree to deal” The Independence Township Board of Trustee voted to approve six intergovernmental agreements with the City of the Village of Clarkston after two years of back-and-forth negotiating.

“New director leads Meadow Brook Hall” Lisa Baylis Ashby of Clarkston was getting acquainted with Meadow Brook Hall, the 100-room mansion built on the eve of the Great Depression. As only its second director, she was responsible for its management, preservation and use – a big job she was thrilled to have.

“Fall as Michigan’s pioneers knew it” Pine Knob Elementary fourth graders took a trip to Smolderville at Camp Tamarack. They dressed in period costumes and spend a fall day as Michigan pioneers would have. They made rope and candles, found beaver pelts to trade for goods at the general store, and acquired a deed for a piece of land.

50 years ago – 1970

“Clarkston student is co-op participant” John D. MacGregor, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, was among ten participating in the earning-while-learning- cooperative education program of Michigan Tech University’s College of Engineering.

“Big blue machine rolls to third win” After scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter, the Clarkston Varsity Football tam unleashed their defense and defeated the Clarenceville Trojans, 14-8.

“Around town” Susie Hallman and Steve Ronk of Overlook Drive joined forces and held a going away party for pal, Holly Radoye, who was moving from the neighborhood.

75 years ago – 1945

“A. Urch celebrates 91st birthday” Addison Urch, a former resident of Clarkston, was entertained at dinner of Mr. and Mrs. Clark Greenshield to celebrate Urch’s 91st birthday.

“Reberta Wichert honored at showers” Mrs. Richard Snover and Mrs. Guy Allen were hostesses at a shower honoring Miss Reberta Wiechert, who planned to marry William Allen in October.

“Our boys and girls in service” Stanley J. Beemer, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Beemer, was honorably discharged after serving four-and-a-half years with the armed forces in the infantry. He was in action overseas in France, Germany, Belgium and Holland.