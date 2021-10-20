A Look Back for October 20, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“School bond issue on Dec. 9 ballot” With the approval of the Michigan Department of Treasury, the Clarkston Board of Education voted unanimously to call a bond election for Monday, Dec. 9. The ballot proposal asked voters for permission to borrow $52.5 million.

“Painting the town, Halloween style” Justin Clark and Mike Parker worked on the windows of downtown merchants as part of an art class at Clarkston Middle School.

“Girls win league meet, title” The Clarkston Girls Cross Country team won their OAA Division 1 league meet title. Senior Kristen Maine won the race in the time of 19:30.2, her personal best and only six-tenths of a second faster than Rochester Adams’ Laura Hayden.

50 years ago – 1971

“Booker’s hole-in-one helps team to title” Led by sophomore Lee Booker and his hole-in-one, the Clarkston Wolves captured their regional golf championship at Atlas Valley with team total of 329. Booker’s hole-in-one was on the 205-yard eighth hole using a 4-Wood.

“Opinion ballot in, boycott out” Parents of students in Clarkston School District would get to vote their opinion on busing. The balloting was planned to take place of the reported boycott originally set for Oct. 25.

“Around the township” George Phillips of Snow Apple Drive was busy over the summer preparing for his photographic show at the Xochippi Gallery in Rochester. Many of his shots were from sunny Florida.

75 years ago – 1946

“Record Bar opens in Infra-Red Building” Infra-Red Ray Devices of Clarkston announced the opening of a new Record Bar which featured a five-unit record player and a vast assortment of recordings of every description. The Bar was located in the Infra-Red building on south Main Street.

“Mrs. Harlan Oakes hostess to club” The Junior Literacy Club met at the home of Mrs. Harlan Oakes. Mrs. Oakes read a paper, sent in by Mrs. Earl Card, on “The Life of Ethel Merman” by Wolcott Gibbs.

“Clarkston locals” Home from college were William Radoye and Eldon Rouse. While home they made a trip to Caro with Frank Ronk, William Clement, Fred Hemingway and Blackie the dog for a day of pheasant hunting.