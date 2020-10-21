A Look Back for October 21, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“Boy confesses to barn fire” A 13-year-old Clarkston boy confessed to Oakland County Sheriff’s Arson Investigators that he set the fire to the old barn off Walters Lake Road at the end of September.

“Unfair labor practice charge dropped” An unfair labor practice charge filed by the Clarkston Association of Support Personnel against Clarkston schools was dropped and a tentative contract was to be reached.

“Invite champs” The Clarkston Girls Cross Country team finished in first place out of 11 teams at the Oxford Invitational. They also swept a quad meet against Lake Orion and Waterford Mott.

50 years ago – 1970

“Achieves rank of Eagle” Clarkston’s newest Eagle Scout was Michael William Smart, of Eastlawn. Special guests at Mike’s Eagle Award Ceremony included his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Muscat, the Honorable Rep and Mrs. Clifford H. Smart, all of Walled Lake.

“Thinclads take five” Victory was sweet for the Clarkston High School Cross Country team as they added five more wins to their impressive record. Wins included first place out of 16 at the Oxford Invitational and in dual meets against Bloomfield Andover and Waterford Kettering.

“Interesting people” George Miller, a 1960 graduate of Clarkston High School, found an exciting occupation as an archaeologist. In 1965, he assisted in the restoration of the Walker Tavern, located near Irish Hills. The work was done for the state of Michigan.

75 years ago – 1945

“Fire causes damages at greenhouses” Fire of an unknown origin caused considerable damage to the Leo Boucard and sons’ greenhouses on Dixie Highway. The fire seemed to have started in the boiler room attached to the sawmill. Mrs. Joseph Boucard saw it after the lights in the house were turned off.

“Clarkston locals” Mrs. Garnet Poulton underwent an operation at Goodrich hospital and was recovering nicely. She was expecting to be back home the following week.

“Our boys and girls in service” Clinton Russell received his discharge from the air corps and was back at the University of Michigan completing his law course.