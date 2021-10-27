A Look Back for October 27, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“Mt. Zion expects youth club’s partial opening by end of year” The new youth center undergoing remodeling in a former grocery store by Mt. Zion Church was expected to be partially open by the end of the year.

“Boo!” Seventy creepy characters assembled for the seventh Haunted Forest at Clintonwood Park, sponsored by Independence Township Parks and Recreation Department.

“Troy falls to Gridders” In the closing moments of Clarkston Varsity Football’s 33-8 victory over Troy, Coach Kurt Richardson had a half full tub of Gatorade dumped on him by some joyous players. The Wolves dominated one of the best teams in the state to clinch a spot in the Class AA state playoffs and a share of the Oakland Activities Association Division I title.

50 years ago – 1971

“Public hears both sides on protection” About 75 Independence Township residents turned out for the public information meeting on police protection and public safety.

“Katie King is ‘Teen’” Fourteen-year-old Katie King, of Chickadee, was named Teen of the Week by the Clarkston Area Youth Assistance Committee.

“Touchdown twins” Identical twins Gary and Jerry Molina led in Clarkston Junior High School’s Ninth Grade Football’s 18-8 win over West Hills Junior High. Gary picked up 73 yards and one touchdown. Jerry carried the ball twice for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

75 years ago – 1946

“Spenceley Butters has been awarded Heroism Certificate” A Certificate of Heroism was awarded by the National Court of Honor to Scout Spenceley Butters of Clarkston. Butters helped Donald Lord in Clarkston Mill Pond after Lord was seized with stomach cramps when he was in the middle of the pond.

“Scouts and Brownies celebrate Halloween” Clarkston Girl Scouts met at the home of Judy O’Dell. After the regular meeting, the girls celebrated Halloween playing games and had cider and donuts. The Brownies celebrated the next day and bobbed for apples.

“Clarkston locals” Pvt. Walter LaPlante arrived home from Ft. Knox, Ky. It was a pleasant surprise for his folks. He returned back to Ft. Knox, where he was enjoying life in Kentucky – he played in a band and in a dance orchestra.