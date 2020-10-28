A Look Back for October 28, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“Young singers travel” Clarkston and Sashabaw Middle schools sent 15 students to the Michigan State Vocal Music Association Regional Honors Choir performance at Plymouth-Canton High School.

“’Tis the season” Ann and Jim Degen held the fifth-annual neighborhood Halloween bash where the adults enjoyed chili and other dishes and the kids carved pumpkins.

“Boys pull upset” For Clarkston Cross Country runners the Oakland Athletic Activities Division II meet was a huge success. The boys team surprised everyone by finishing second overall. The girls team defended their title from the previous year and Stefanie Burklow ran the fastest time in Clarkston girls history with a 19:00.5, breaking an 11-year-old school record.

50 years ago – 1970

“Pumpkins” Todd and Cory Starnes were resting after the task of choosing their jack-o-lantern pumpkins from the huge supply at Ritter’s Market on Dixie Highway.

“Runners capture league title” For the third consecutive year the Clarkston High School Boys Cross Country team took the Wayne-Oakland League title. They finished with a perfect record in the league, receiving eight points for their individual meets and eight points for the final for 16 total points. West Bloomfield was runner-up with 14 points.

“Around town” Gerald and Linda Flannigan were proud parents of their first child, Gerri Lynn, who was born on Oct. 18. Gerald was serving with the United State Army in Germany and was hoping to be home in the summer.

75 years ago – 1945

“Local boy at tractor school” Charles Carpenter was the Oakland County representative to the 4-H farm tractor leader training school held at Michigan State College.

“Bob Clark honored at surprise party” Robert (Bob) Clark was honored at a surprise birthday party at the home of Margaret Ann and Ida Beattie. Dinner was served to 14 people and the young people played games, danced and sang.

“Our boys and girls in service” Clifford G. Waterbury, Jr. of Clarkston, was promoted to the trade of Private First Class. He had been serving in India for three months with a unit of the Army Airways Communications Systems.