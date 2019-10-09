A Look Back for October 9, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“It’s a small world after all” Andersonville Elementary fourth graders used pumpkins of all sizes as they used them as globes while learning about geography for their social studies project in Michelle Connor’s class.

“CMS student takes to the stage” Clarkston Middle School sixth grader Cameron Stefanski took to the stage as part of the children’s choir in the touring production of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Masonic Temple.

“Mac and cheese gets the respect it deserves from fans” For three years, the Mac and Cheese Club spent every first Monday of every month, during the macaroni and cheese season, enjoying their favorite comfort food at the Clarkston Union.

25 years ago – 1994

“It only takes one wheel” Heather Pritchard, a seventh grader at Sashabaw Middle School, received a special birthday present from her aunts and uncles – a unicycle. She didn’t ask for it and had never ridden one, but she took to the cycle with ease.

“Farmer’s dog becomes star” Nick Nichols barn was used as a backdrop for a Carhartt catalog but his dog ended up taking center stage. Nichols’ labrador, Oakie, came running to him in the middle of the shoot. The rest was history as the photo of Nichols and Oakie was used for the cover of the catalog.

“Second half explosion keeps gridders on track” Though the Clarkston Varsity Football team only had a 9-0 lead at half time over Lahser, coaches and players knew they were in control of the game. They finished with a 25-0 shutout.

50 years ago – 1969

“Resume talks in stalemate” School was closed for a second week as negotiations continued between the Clarkston Education Associate and the Clarkston Board of Education.

“Around the town” Mr. and Mrs. Ira Pence, Sr., left for Mesa, Arizona as they planned a leisurely trip living in their trailer on their way to Arizona and also until their house was completed in Dreamland Villa.

“Clarkston woman wins golf honors” Jean Hagerty of Clarkston won Best Ball Tournament and placed second in the first flight of the championship medal play tournament during the annual awards for the Women’s Association at Indianwood Golf and Country Club.