A Look Back for September 11, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“Warm weather draws large crowds to annual Labor Day parade” Residents grabbed lawn chairs and sunglasses as they made themselves comfortable for the Labor Day parade and watched close to 50 entries walk down Main Street.

“Local artists bring Clarkston feel to Art in the Village” Clarkston artists Karey Bassett and Colleen Truesdell will keep the Clarkston feel as close to 100 artists were planned to fill Depot Park for the annual Art in the Village. Bassett planned to showcase her glass beads to framed creations and Truesdell planned to have a variety of knitted products.

“North Sashabaw Elementary building community ties with fair” The staff and families of North Sashabaw Elementary were hoping to get to know the community around them a little better by opening the school’s doors for the NSE Community Fair for a day of games, fun and meeting new people.

25 years ago – 1994

“Clarkston kids break NASA records for astronaut talk” Twenty-four Clarkston elementary school children, from grades kindergarten to fifth questioned Dr. Jerry Linenger, an astronaut aboard the space shuttle Discovery, during an eight-minute chat while Linenger was above earth in the shuttle.

“Sashabaw to be widened in 1997” A one-mile stretch of Sashabaw Road from Maybee to Waldon was scheduled to be widened to five lines but not before 1997, the Road Commission for Oakland County said.

“Graves shines in overtime win” Senior Jason Graves scored on a four-yard run on the Wolves’ third play to cap off the 28-22 overtime win for the Clarkston Varsity Football team over visiting Lansing Sexton.

50 years ago – 1969

“Wells cut off” Water was cut off from several homes in the Woodhull-Eagle lake area from the usual ground supply and the number without water was growing.

“Prize floats named” St. Daniel’s Parish won first place for its float in the Labor Day parade. Second place went to Bob Kraud and his mermaid and the Clarkston Rotary Showboat finished in third.

“Around the town” The Mechigian family wished a special Sept. 3 wish of happiness to their neighbors, Dr. Donald Bennett and his son, Donald, Jr., on Amy Drive.