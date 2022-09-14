A Look Back for September 14, 2022

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1997

Design work begins on school project: About 50 people gathered at a special public forum at Clarkston Elementary to share input on what features Clarkston’s new elementary and renovations to the existing schools should include.

Bear-ied: After playing like it was in quicksand the week before, the Clarkston Varsity Football team looked like the team it was expected to be in a 35-6 win over the Berkley Bears.

50 years ago – 1972

Reese Road fears calmed: Larry Mattingly informed the Independence Township Planning Commission he would accept the larger lot sizes in lieu of 15,000-square foot lots as permitted under present zoning. The commission planned to review his plans and similar ones for development of the former Ruggles property on Reese Road.

Around the township: Christian Gillis was a busy little boy when he turned four-years-old in September. The festivities began with a small party at his grandparents’ house. Then, he had several nursery school friends came to his house for cake and ice cream. Finally, he went to his cousin, Tom Willis’ house, to help Tom celebrate turning six.

75 years ago – 1947

Local couple honored Sunday: Mr. and Mrs. Albert Gundry were honored at an open house at the Masonic Temple to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with 125 relatives and friends.

Clarkston locals: After the Methodist Youth Fellowship meeting last Sunday evening, the group went to the home of Marie Bennett where they enjoyed social time and refreshments.