A Look Back for September 16, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“Teacher promoted to principal” Pine Knob Elementary fifth-grade teacher Leonard Loveless was promoted to principal at PKE. He was chosen out of 50 applicants

“Church members vocal about bar” The concern was noted but it may have been too late as some members of the Clarkston Free Methodist Church gathered at the Independence Township Board of Trustees meeting to speak out against Couples, Inc. opening a bar at the corner of Maybee and Sashabaw roads.

“Fourth-quarter domination leads to OT win” The Clarkston Varsity Football team had an impressive comeback in the fourth quarter over Pontiac Central and won the game 21-20 in overtime with Ryan Schapman’s extra point kick.

50 years ago – 1970

“$4,880,443 school budget approved, watch count” The Clarkston Board of Education unanimously approved the proposed school budget to them. The budget called for $4,880,443 for total General Fund expenditures. Dr. L. Greene also reported an unofficial count of 6,674 students for the 1970-71 school year.

“Clarkston man wins golf tourney” Guy Carter of Clarkston and Buth Karvala of Pontiac tied for first place in the first annual Al Hanoute Open at Clarkston Hills Golf Course. Each shot 71’s.

“Around town” Dr. and Mrs. Robert Buehrig and youngest son, Dana, spent their vacation in Disneyland and Las Vegas. A helicopter ride from Anaheim to Los Angeles was a most harrowing experience since the Smog-Fog closed in on their night flight making a 20 minute ride into one hour and 20 minutes.

75 years ago – 1945

“Enrollment large in upper grades” Clarkston Public Schools opened its doors to 468 students on the first day of school. The total enrollment was nearly identical of the previous year though some of the elementary classes were smaller and the higher grade classes were slightly larger.

“Clarkston locals” Mrs. Vera Craven entertained 15 guests at a chicken dinner honoring Private and Mrs. John Craven. The guests were from Armada, Romeo, Pontiac and Clarkston.

“Our boys and girls in service” Lieut. Herbert Beach received his discharge from the air corps and was back in Clarkston.