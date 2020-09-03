A Look Back for September 2, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“First day jitters” David Clements just didn’t want to go on his first day of first grade at Pine Knob Elementary. Teacher’s aide Debbie Sabo helped ease him into it by telling him about the fish tank in Paula Boehman’s classroom. Teacher Lars Covintree added, “I wish I had Mrs. Boehman.”

“Students begin the journey through Japanese” Cynthia Lavalle-Lake greeted Clarkston High School’s first group of Japanese student with a bow on the first morning of school. She explained they would be expected to bow back each morning, just as their counterparts in Japan do.

“She’s tops in the twirling world” The three years twirling for the Clarkston High School Marching Band was a stepping stone for Carrie McAllister. She won the title of Majorette Queen of America. She participated in the competition held at Gardner-Webb University in Bolling Springs, N.C.

50 years ago – 1970

“Local skaters win national honors” Clarkston residents brought honors home from the 1970 North American Roller Skating Championships which included Lex Kane, Penny Kane, Angie Kraud, Candy Ball, Bobby Heath and Mary Heath.

“Varsity football team gets in shape” An innovation was tried by the Clarkston Varsity Football team when 50 players and their coaches attended a 6-day conditioning camp. Dr. James O’Neill volunteered the used of his grounds and buildings for the camp.

“Around town” Mr. and Mrs. Robert Waters and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Bell returned from a trip to Hershey, Pennsylvania, where everything in the town centered around the chocolate theme.

75 years ago – 1945

“By the way” Richard “Dick” Morgan began working full time at the Morgan Gas Station with his dad.

“Clarkston locals” The Robert C. Beatties and family returned to their home after spending two weeks at Torch Lake. Margaret Ann remained at the lake for another week with her aunt, Mrs. Edwin Lamberton, and children.

“Our boys and girls in service” S Sgt. William Jones returned to his base at Marianna, Fla. after a 15-day leave with his wife and daughter in Pontiac, and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ira Jones, in Clarkston.

