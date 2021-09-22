A Look Back for September 22, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“Choirs to perform with DSO” The Clarkston High School Varsity Concert Choir and the Madrigal Singers were invited to perform with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra for a series of Young People’s Concerts.

“Gridders crush Mott, 42-6” A capacity crowd saw the Clarkston Varsity Football team remain undefeated of the season with a convincing 42-6 victory over Waterford Mott in the Wolves’ home opener.

“Crafts and Cider” Several community group were on hand selling goodies at the Clarkston Historical Society’s annual Crafts and Cider Festival in Depot Park including Friends of Independence Township Library who had a cappuccino bar.

50 years ago – 1971

“Teachers give verbal acceptance of contract” The Clarkston Education Association voted, by a 3-1 margin, to verbally accept the non-economic portion of their contract, but withheld ratification until a complete contract was presented.

“Surprise! Surprise!” Though a surprise was planned for Mike Kerby returning home after being in Vietnam for one year, Kirby out-surprised the surprisers. The evening before he was expected to arrive at Metropolitan Airport, he strolled through the door.

“Around the township” Baby brother Frederick Thomas arrived on Sept. 12 much to the delight of his big sister Janet Lamm, five-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Lamm of Robertson Court.

75 years ago – 1946

“School Board holds session” Members of the newly appointed Citizen’s Study Committee on School Reorganization met with school board members with the object to conduct a study of school area problems and the advisibility of several possible reorganization procedures.

“Clarkston citizen honored” William Simpson of Clarkston received his life membership in the Grand Council of the Royal and Select Masters of the Masonic Order in Ann Arbor. Simpson, 85-years-old, was a member of the Council since 1901 and a member in Ann Arbor since 1920.

“Frankie Strother is four years old” Frankie Strother, of Wompole Drive, celebrated his fourth birthday. His mother invited several of his young friends to spend the afternoon with him. They played games and enjoyed cake.