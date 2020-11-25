A Look Back from November 25, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“Traffic worries neighbors of new school” It was soon apparent, at a nearly full house at Clarkston High School’s theater, residents living on Walters and Fleming Lake roads were concerned about traffic volume and safety for when the new high school would be built.

“Helping hands” Adult volunteers and students from Mt. Zion Christian School spent time bagging Thanksgiving dinners for approximately 306 families in the Lighthouse Clarkston area.

“Living with Down syndrome doesn’t stop young model” Beth Fouchey wanted to be a model. She’s a natural, someone told her, when she posed for a Beautiful Faces calendar. Fouchey was a little different from most 20-year-olds, she has Down syndrome, but she didn’t let it stop her.

50 years ago – 1970

“Clarkston doubles population to 1,541” Clarkston was one of seven, of the 103 cities and villages in Southeast Michigan, that doubled its population count in one decade. Preliminary totals published by Southeast Michigan Council of Governments listed Clarkston’s population at 1,541 in 1970. It was 769 in 1960.

“Receive Optimist’s annual award” The annual Optimist Awards to outstanding students at Clarkston High School were presented to Cindy Booker and Bill Hamilton.

“Around town” Opening day was a lucky one for Archie Bell of Clarkston Road. Mrs. Bell and sons, David and Scott, were on hand to welcome Archie and his buck when they returned from Evart.

75 years ago – 1945

“Clarkston scouts aid state police” Four of Clarkston’s Boy Scouts, David Saxman, Jimmy Huttenlocher, Raymond Day and David Leak, helped state police in Davisburg, searching the ground where a body was found to find a weapon or evidence to help solve the crime.

“Clarkston locals” Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ronald A. Walter, of 73 N. Main St., a 7-pound, 14-ounce daughter, Carol Joyce on November 16 at Pontiac General Hospital.

“Our boys and girls in service” Those discharged from the naval service at the Great Lakes Center were Richard Lowrie, Lt., Donald E. Steiner, BM2c, and Floyd A. Justus, ABM2c (T).