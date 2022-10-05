A night of therapy music for Drew’s Home

Back on Sept. 19, Drew’s Home of Clarkston residents were treated to a night of music therapy from Patrick Heber, of FAR Therapeutic Arts and Recreation.

Heber sang classic songs for nearly two hours while Drew’s Home residents played various musical instruments alongside Heber.

Drew’s Home is a complex in Clarkston for adults with special needs.

More photos by Matt Mackinder on page 3 of this week’s Clarkston News.