Academic achievement

Seven Sashabaw Middle School students were honored at the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education meeting, June 13. From left, Connor King, James Dutchesen, Wyatt Grawey, Nathan Saker, Matthew Drake, Jackson McNaughton, and Slate Campbell all received the Einstein Excellence Award for excelling in math three years above their grade level. These students aced their Honors Geometry and Algebra 2 courses by seventh grade. CCS Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan and board members are present in the background. Photo: Provided by Kelly Allen/Clarkston Community Schools.