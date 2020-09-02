Academic achievement

Kendal Michelle Albrecht, of Clarkston, has graduated with honors from from Michigan State University.

Kendal, a 2017 graduate of Clarkston High School, received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Anthropology.

While attending MSU, Kendal was a student advisor to the Dean of the College of Social Science and was selected to participate in National Science Foundation-funded research on social adaptation in high elevation settlements of the Americas, specifically performing artifact analysis and inventory of archaeological collections from Cuncaicha rock shelter and other sites from the Peruvian Ministry of Culture.

Proud father is Kenneth Albrecht.