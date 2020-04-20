After offensive student-made video discovered, CCS taking ‘appropriate action’

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Staff Writer

An offensive video created by a Clarkston Community Schools student was brought to the district’s attention late Sunday night.

“We were made aware of an offensive racial video that was posted by a Clarkston Junior High School student on TikTok and subsequently shared across other social media platforms,” said Superintendent of Schools Shawn Ryan in an April 20 letter to CCS parents, staff, administrators, and community members. “The behavior and language observed in this video were hurtful, deplorable, and not representative of our district’s respect for all people.

“The Clarkston Community Schools administration takes this matter seriously and we immediately began investigating the code of conduct violations displayed in the video and appropriate action will be taken.”

Ryan noted that the district is committed to providing an inclusive and safe environment where all students are valued and respected, in addition to striving to educate students on issues related to diversity, equity, and cultural inclusion.

“Let me be very clear,” Ryan said. “Bigotry, prejudice, and hate are not condoned in our school community.

“We regret the pain and anger that one student’s actions have caused. As difficult as this situation is, it is an opportunity for us – the administration and Board of Education, faculty, students, and community of Clarkston – to stand up for the dignity and inclusion of all people.”

Adding that he applauds the individuals who saw and reported this social media post to district administration, Ryan explained, “We tell our students and staff ‘if you see something, say something.’” “This incident serves as a reminder that any threatening or discriminatory conduct should be reported, even if it occurs outside of school or in an online setting,” said Ryan. “This is also an important reminder to talk with your children about the seriousness of inappropriate social media behavior and the harm that can result. Posts made in poor judgment can reverberate well beyond the immediate here and now and have damaging long-term repercussions.

“As we know, nothing is ever really ‘erased’ from the Internet.”

Ryan added that the book “Beyond the Golden Rule: A Parent’s Guide to Preventing and Responding to Prejudice” is a valuable resource for parents to talk to their children about race and encouraged parents that have questions about the recent incident or if their student would like to speak with someone about how the video made them feel to contact their child’s counselor, school social worker, or principal.