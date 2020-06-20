Alexander Kroeplin, 80

Alexander “Al” D. Kroeplin, of Clarkston, passed away June 18, 2020 at the age of 80.

Husband of Kathy; father of Laura (Jeff) Wohlfeil and Suzy (Mike) Gibson, grandpa of Avery, Ashlyn, Lucas and Alexandria, brother of Jackie (Dale) Flanery, brother in law of Sharon (Greg) Matzelle, Joseph Krause and Stephen Krause.

Preceded in death by sisters Florence (late Jean) Roy and Patricia (Jack) Flanigan.

Al retired from General Motors and was an avid Detroit Lions fan.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home on Monday, June 22, from 4-7 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m.. Due to governmental restrictions, please note gathering of ten people at a time at the funeral home.

Funeral mass on Tuesday, June 23, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford, with visiting directly at the church at 9:30 a.m..

Inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul or a veteran’s organization of your choice.

