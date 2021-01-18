Alfred Selberg, 93

Alfred Nels Selberg , of White Lake, passed away January 17, 2021 at the age of 93.

Husband of Regina for 67 years, father of Nancy Radcliffe, Janice Selberg, Judy (Mark) Pace, Mary Hall, Alfred (Janet) Jr. and Jacqueline (Ron) Godoshian, grandpa of Heather (Manny) Cedro, Jason (Sharon) Radcliffe, Emily Muraski, Andrew Hall, Stephen (Sarha) Hall, Colleen Hall, Kristen (Scott) Mordecki, Kathryn (Alex) Faubel, Eric Selberg, Sarah, Andrea, George, and Henry Godoshian, 12 great grandchildren, brother of Jack (Joyce) Selberg and the late Marjorie (late Bob) Lines.

Preceded in death by parents Alfred and Emily Selberg.

Al served in the U.S. Army during World War II and retired from Pontiac Motor as a welder.

He enjoyed restoring cars, riding motorcycles and especially spending time with his family.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Saturday, January 23 from 2-5 p.m. Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Foundation or American Heart Association.

