Allan Hall, Sr., 54

Allan Floyd Hall, Sr., of Lapeer, went to be with his Heavenly Father on April 29, 2021 at the age of 54.

Beloved husband of Rhonda. Faithful father of Emily (Antonio) Romano, Allan Floyd (Kaylee) Hall Jr., Hillary (Tyler) Dabbs, Ally Myers, Molly (Raquel) Hall, Kristen Myers and Doug Myers. Proud Papa of Maddie, Tucker, Noah, Scarlett, Isabella, Stella, Kimberlee, Natalie, Anna, Trace and Charlie. Dearest brother of Cheryl (Ron) Kelsey and Charlie (Sarah) Hall.

Al was the GM for Telegraph CDJR Garff Automotive Group.

He filled every room with love, humor, optimism, and strength. Always remember “Who’s your buddy, who’s your pal?” He was and is a true leader.

Friends may visit Monday, May 3 from 3-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral service is Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Church, 4900 Maybee Rd., Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe has been established for Al’s care team.

Online guestbook and GoFundMe link at wintfuneralhome.com.