Allen Curson, 69

Allen Delford Curson, of Clarkston, passed away on September 16, 2021 at the age of 69.

Father of Amy Flowers, Jennifer (James) Mapletoft, Jeffrey Curson, and Sarah Curson, grandpa of Kaylee, brother of Linda (Harold) Logan, and Laurie (Dave) Leaf, and uncle of Nathan Logan.

Preceded in death by his parents Delford and Helen Curson.

Allen was a Clarkston High School graduate who retired from General Motors. He was an avid music lover and collected vinyl records and coins. Al enjoyed watching YouTube videos, fishing, and loved chocolate.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday, September 22 at noon followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Private interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Brown City, at the family plot.

