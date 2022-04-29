Althea Fitzthomas, 90

Althea Jean Fitzthomas, longtime resident of Clarkston, passed away April 26, 2022 at the age of 90.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years Wilbert Frank Fitzthomas, her parents William and Althea Flanigan, sister and brothers.

Beloved mother of Mark Fitzthomas, Dana (Thomas) Grace, Dawn (Gary) Rump, proud grandmother of Leslie Grace, Paul Grace, Trevor Rump, Marilee (Thomas) Schoenle, and Trace Rump, adored great-grandmother to Oslo Schoenle and Tycho Schoenle.

Althea was a bank manager for many years. After retirement, her love for all children led her to working at the Kids Connection Program for Clarkston Community Schools.

Althea enjoyed spending summers and fall at their northern Michigan cottage with family and friends.

Over the years, Althea enjoyed sewing, playing cards, reading, crossword puzzles, bingo, board games, Newfoundland dogs, gambling at casinos, and riding on a Harley. Most important was the time spent with her family.

Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Tuesday, May 3, at 11:30 a.m. with funeral service at 12:30 p.m.

Thank you to all the staff of Vista Springs Trillium Village of Clarkston. Special thanks and appreciation to the care staff who gave love, attention and kindness at the time when needed most.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.