Alumni edges out current Mountaineers on soccer pitch

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Soccer team took on alumni members of the Everest soccer program last Friday.

John Haezebrouck, head coach for the team, shared as in years past, it took a few minutes for the alumni team to get their legs under them and shake off the rust.

The varsity team jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The alumni stormed back to put a victory over the varsity team, 7-5. They were led by Nick Cross from the Class of 2018; Kamran Nallamothu from the Class of 2018; and Anthony Felix from the Class of 2021.

The tenth installment of the annual alumni game, allowed for alumni to share their experiences with the current varsity team.

“It offered the alumni an opportunity to give back to the EC Soccer program and help prepare the varsity team for the rigors of the upcoming season,” Haezebrouck said.

The Mountaineers kick off the season this Saturday, Aug. 21 during the 1st Annual Everest Collegiate Soccer Invitational with Lutheran Northwest, Allen Park Cabrini, and Roeper. Games are played at Everest Collegiate High School and at Clintonwood Park at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1:30 p.m.