Andrew Haines, 32

Andrew Joseph Haines, of White Lake, passed unexpectedly on July 24, 2022 at the age of 32.

Husband of Naomi Filiatrault, father of Joseph “Joey” Haines, son of Rodney (Teresa) Haines, brother of Brad (Natasha) Haines, Travis Haines, and Jessica (Nathan) Bourdon, grandson of Richard P. Haines, Patricia A. Herceg, and Nathan (the late Carol) Stansell, and uncle of Michael and Penelope Haines.

Andrew took great pride in making others feel valued and appreciated. Not only did he have the honor of working for his father at Acme Sewer Cleaning, but he also worked for his brother Travis at Haines Drains as well as his brother-in-law Nathan for Gold Star Plumbing and Drain Cleaning.

Andrew did everything he could to support his family and their entrepreneurial ventures. No matter what day of the week, early morning, or night, he was always there when they needed him. Needless to say, for anyone looking for employment it will take at least five individuals to replace his level of dedication and commitment.

Not only did he share this love with his family, but he also treated each customer with that same loyalty and compassion. Even in situations where customers needed more than they could afford, Andrew would meet their needs without any additional charge. For him, it wasn’t about the money, it was what giving did for his own heart, by bringing a grateful smile to others.

One person particularly special to him, although there were many, was his father whom he also called his best friend. Andrew appreciated the beauty of nature and all that it had to offer. He was especially loving of turtles and would not even think twice of stopping traffic to save one in need.

His love for the outdoors was especially demonstrated in his passion for fishing. Andrew was excited to share this same passion with his young son Joey, who at only two years old was already showing this same love.

Andrew used his wonderful talent of cooking as yet another means to bring joy to others. He will continue to be known for his unique and delicious dishes he would prepare – the more to share this gift with the better, in his eyes.

His kindness, compassion, and contagious humor he shared with all that he met, will forever continue to live on, though his presence here on earth will be greatly missed by many.

Visitation for Andrew will be held Friday, July 29 from 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Visitors are encouraged to come dressed comfortably as the only time in Andrew’s life which he wore a suit was the special day of his wedding. The funeral service will take place the following morning, Saturday, July 30, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Visitors are welcome to arrive Saturday to the funeral home any time after 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to be made directly to the family for the future education of his son Joey.

