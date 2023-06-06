Angela Balzarini, 59

My sister, Angela Balzarini, age 59 and a 1982 Clarkston High School graduate, passed away on March 31, 2023, in Colorado Springs after a long battle with depression and subsequent substance and alcohol abuse that finally got the best of her.

She is survived by our mom Carol Balzarini, me (Andrew Balzarini), her sister-in-law (my wife) Christi Balzarini, her niece Alexandra Balzarini, her nephew Zane Balzarini, our aunt Nancy Scott Butterfield, and cousins Shelly Scott Caldwell and Julie Underwood, and many of you who may have known Angela over the years.

I, and many others that knew Angela, have fond memories of better years and times shared together. Years filled with purpose, the love of animals, her horse “Sunshine,” culinary endeavors, playing sports, including little league softball back in Clarkston, watching sports, especially University of Michigan football (still not sure where that came from since our folks were Michigan State grads!) and for those of you who know her from her early years, SKIING.

Angela had a unique skiing style, and I could always identify her from a great distance as she gracefully carved turns. She was a standout, yet quiet competitor winning many races as well as being the first member of the Clarkston High School girls ski team to reach, and medal, at the state finals in 1981 and 1982.

I have fond memories growing up skiing and competing alongside her as a brother-sister team in the Equitable Family Ski Challenge, where we finally won the regional championship in 1982. That same year, she also won as a member of a father-daughter team with our dad, and we were all sent to Vail for the national championships.

Let’s reflect on the good times shared and all wish her a fond farewell. Somehow, I think she may be carving some turns right now as I write this, and you read this.

Let’s hope that they are graceful, elegant, and enjoyable!