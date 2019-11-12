Angels in hard hats

Clarkston Construction Tech teacher Steve Wyckoff, in red helmet, leads students in a reroofing project for a local family in need. Photos by Phil Custodio

Student builders and local tradesmen worked together to rebuild a home’s roof for a family in need, just in time for the arrival of winter weather.

“It’s so amazing. I’m so blessed and grateful,” said Dawn Pineda of Independence Township, a 49-year-old single, working mother who has fallen on hard times and was unable to fund repair of a severely leaking roof. “This would never have happened if not for you.”

Clarkston Community Schools Construction Tech student builders, teachers, and school administrators partnered with tradesman Terry Burr, Clarkston-area Handy Ministry, and Great Lakes Ace Hardware, Nov. 7-8. They removed old roofing and replaced it with new materials at no cost to the homeowner. My Habitat Clarkston helped to coordinate the project.

All the partners donated their time and materials for the community project.