Angels’ Place Race 2025

Thank you Clarkston Community for your great support of the 18th Annual Angels’ Place Race! A big thank you to all the race participants, sponsors, volunteers and St. Daniel Church for hosting the race! It was such a great day and a great cause – fundraising for Angels’ Place! A beautiful day – perfect weather! We had a great turn out at the race; 406 registrants, plus many race day volunteers, a number of Angels’ Place Home Residents and many spectators!

Angels’ Place Race honored Paul Coughlin, former owner of Runnin’ Gear, Waterford, who retired on May 1. Paul Maxwell, race organizer, presented Paul and his wife Linda both a special Angels’ Place Race Coffee Mug as a special thank you! The coffee mugs were created by KMG Pottery – thank you!

Paul Coughlin has been such a large part of the growth of running in Oakland County over many years. He has sponsored hundreds of races, and provided free running clinics, volunteered and helped organized many races (including the Brooksie Way Race and Angels’ Place Race). We want to express our sincere appreciation of Paul and his contributions to our community! Thank you Paul!

Angels’ Place Race organizers