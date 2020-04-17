Angels’ Place Race goes virtual for 2020 event

The 2020 edition of the Angels’ Place Race will go on as planned, but with a bit of a tweak considering the challenging times we are experiencing.

We hope you and all of your loved ones are doing well, staying healthy and safe!

We want to thank everyone at St Daniel for your great support of Angels’ Place Race! This is our 13th Year. Over the last 12 years, we have had great sponsors, participants, support from the Village of Clarkston and Independence Township local governments, first responders, and especially great volunteers! I would also recognize our 2020 Angels’ Place Race Sponsors, too. Thank you so much to all!

We are writing you today to provide an update on our race. With each passing day, the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is persistently placing stress on our homes and communities. Everyone reacts differently to these stressful situations, and it is imperative that we stay strong and confident for our families, friends and teams.

Due to the current COVID-19 Health Emergency and for the safety of participants and volunteers, we are transitioning the Angels’ Place Race, May 16, 2020 Race to a 2020 Angels’ Place Virtual Race. We are partnering with our race timing company, EnMotive, to help us organize a virtual race. A virtual race is still a race, but in a different format. As opposed to all the participants needing to come to Clarkston on May 16th, they can now run anywhere and anytime they like while still remaining part of Angels’ Place Race.

The 2020 Angels’ Place Virtual Race includes:

• Participants may still register for the 1-Mile Fun Walk, 5K Run or Walk or 10K Run by clicking here.

• 2020 Angels’ Place bib and shirts will be mailed to each registrant.

• Participants receive a customized finisher’s certificate. The virtual participants can download/share their finisher’s certificate on their social media platforms.

• Virtual Ranking & Leader boards! The participants are able to see how they rank against their fellow runners.

Questions, please contact Stephen Moran (EnMotive Timing), Rick Clark or Paul Maxwell, Angels’ Place Race info@angelsplacerace.org.

As you recall our mission is to support Angels’ Place which is a non-profit organization, providing people–centered services, including homes and professional support, for persons with developmental disabilities. Since 1992, Angels’ Place has offered a full array of services for people with developmental disabilities that nurture the spiritual, social, cultural, health, and citizenship needs for each person.

Thank you again for your support and stay safe,

2020 Angels’ Place Race Committee

Charlie Caine, Rick Clark, Anne Clifton, Patti Braunreuther, Patty Hopcian, Shannon Keen, Maggie and Paul Maxwell, Michelle Peterson, Steve Savoie, Andrea Yedlin