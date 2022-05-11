Angels’ Place Race returns this week

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Angels’ Place Race, a 5k/10k/one-mile race held in Clarkston.

Since its inception, the race has raised more than $292,300 for Angels’ Place, which provides homes and services to adults with developmental disabilities.

The race will once again be held in-person this Saturday, May 14, with a virtual option to accommodate all participants.

“We couldn’t be more excited to hold an in-person race in Clarkston again this year,” said Paul Maxwell, race founder and director. “As we celebrate 15 years supporting Angels’ Place, we reflect on the incredible support this community has shown over the years and look forward to many more successful races to come.”

The Angels’ Place Race features a course that takes runners and walkers down Main Street and through Depot Park and the surrounding neighborhood.

Race participants receive a t-shirt (guaranteed if already pre-registered; a limited number will be available to late and day-of registrants), post-race snacks, and the opportunity to win door prizes from local restaurants and businesses.

Participants opting to register for the virtual race may complete the race wherever and whenever they’d like while still supporting Angels’ Place. Runners/walkers can register for the 10k, 5k, or one-mile family fun walk until May 14, and will receive a race T-shirt as part of the registration fee.

Online registration is open until 6 a.m. on race day, May 14, at angelsplacerace.org/registration/.

In-person registration and packet pick-up is available at St. Daniel’s Church, 7010 Valley Park Drive, Friday, May 13 from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 (race day), beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Participants are strongly encouraged to pick up their bib and T-shirt on Friday to alleviate race-day stress and minimize traffic. The 10k race begins at 9:30 a.m., the 5k at 9:45 a.m., and the one-mile family fun walk begins at 10:15 a.m. Participants are encouraged to arrive by 8:30 a.m. on race day.

Photo: Angels’ Place Race Committee volunteers Paul Maxwell, Charlie Caine and Rick Clark raise the banner on Dixie Highway in front of Mr. B’s Roadhouse, a supporter of the race. Photo: Provided by Paul Maxwell