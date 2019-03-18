ANN MARIE KAMMER

KAMMER, ANN MARIE, former resident of Clarkston, Michigan and member of St. Daniel Parish, died December 14, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. Ann Marie was born in Lawrence, Nebraska on August 11, 1940, to Raymond and Viola (Gilsdorf) Wombacher.

Ann Marie leaves behind her husband of 32 years, Kenneth; five children, Timothy (Ginette) Hasselbalch, Alan (Jenny) Hasselbalch, Brian (Si) Hasselbalch, Kathryn (Kevin) Finnell and Bradley Hasselbalch; two stepsons, Kerry (Carole) Kammer and Kip (Kathy) Kammer; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings, Marla (Myron) Prososki, Barbara Thingstad, Margaret (David) Rock, Richard (Peggy) Wombacher, Daniel (Beverly) Wombacher, Barry (Marilyn) Wombacher, and John (Julia) Wombacher. She was preceded in death by her late husband, George Hasselbalch.

Ann Marie, with her cheerful smile, was always there and ready to help anyone in need. She will be greatly missed. A family graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, 6150 White Lake Rd. Clarkston on April 12, 2019.