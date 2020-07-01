Anna Goudsmit, 86

Anna Goudsmit (nee Kristl), of Clarkston and formerly of Macomb Township, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Clarkston at the age of 86.

Beloved wife of Fred Goudsmit, loving mother of Linda (Daniel) Mayernik, proud grandmother of Megan, Matthew, and Anna.

Dear sister of Elizabeth (the late Bernhard) Schneider, and the late Frank Kristl, Josef Kristl, Anton Kristl, Paul Kristl, and Marcus Kristl.

Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation at the William Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (three blocks east of Van Dyke), Utica, on Friday, July 3, from 10 a.m.-noon with a private family service.

Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township.

Arrangements by William Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Utica.

