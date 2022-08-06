Anne Thatcher, 83

Anne Lorraine Thatcher, of Clarkston, passed away on July 29, 2022 at the age of 83.

Wife of Paul for 65 years, mother of Kimm (late Larry) Buckmaster, Margaret Thatcher, and Joseph (Michelle) Thatcher. Also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Margaret Pinkham and son-in-law Will Beebe.

Anne was a receptionist for ABC Warehouse Corporate. She enjoyed boating, gardening, bird watching and listening to music. She was an avid sports fan, especially loyal to the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers.

Memorial service is Sunday, August 14 at 12:30 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with visiting at 11:30 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

