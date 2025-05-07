Annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive returns May 10

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — United States Postal workers across the country will be participating in the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive this Saturday, May 10.

The drive, which is put on by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) takes place on the second Saturday of May every year and is the largest single day food drive in the nation, spanning across over 10,000 cities and townships in the United States.

Residents are asked to make donations by leaving out non-perishable food next to their mailbox before their letter carrier delivers mail on the second Saturday in May. The carrier and post office does the rest; sorting the food and delivering it to local food banks in the community.

In Clarkston and Independence, those donations will go to Lighthouse Clarkston.

In the last 30 years, the drive has collected and delivered over 1.82 billion pounds of food that have gone to people in need.

“There’s always been a need over the years and this year, it’s probably the biggest need,” said Tara Lewis, Food Drive Coordinator for NALC Branch 20. “The more we can get, the better… The cost of food is so bad and all of the community funding that is being cut, they don’t have enough food. When the funding stops, that’s when they start going to the food banks and the churches.”

According to Adam Kozlowski, Food Drive Coordinator for the Clarkston Post Office, last year the drive collected a few thousand pounds of food for the drive and is a way for the USPS to contribute more to the community.

“I helps us help other people in the community. Since we’re out on the streets every day, dealing with the public, we can offer something in return and use our position to see what we can do to make things better for people,” Kozlowski said.

For more information on Stamp Out Hunger visit nalc.org/community-service/food-drive.