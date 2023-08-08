Anthony Verpooten, 65

VERPOOTEN

Anthony R. (Tony) Verpooten, of Oxford, passed away Aug. 3, 2023 at the age of 65 surrounded by his family and adopted son Brent Stottlemyer.

Tony was born Aug. 18, 1957, and is survived by his wife Barb Verpooten, his daughter Veronica Verpooten, brother Chris Verpooten, and sister Roxanne Verpooten.

He always put his wife, daughter, and animals first. They meant everything to him.

He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will take place at American Legion Hall, 130 East Drahner Rd., Oxford, on Aug. 20 from 2-6 p.m.