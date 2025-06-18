Anthony Wayne “Tony” Chamberlain, 83

Anthony Wayne “Tony” Chamberlain; of Clarkston formerly of Auburn Heights, Michigan; born April 2, 1942 in Hiteman, Iowa to Melvin and Isabelle Chamberlain; passed away June 14, 2025 at the age of 83; husband of Henrietta “Cookie” for 59 years; father of Tony (Juanita “Kay”) Chamberlain, Dawn Livingston and Kim (John) Chamberlain; papa of Bryce Chamberlain, Brett Chamberlain, the late Joseph Muscat, Jacob Magar, Lauren Magar, Jillian Livingston, Jordan Livingston, Chaselyn Chamberlain and Dylan Chamberlain; brother of the late Ron (late Carol) Chamberlain, John (Cathy) Chamberlain and Phil (Pat) Chamberlain; brother in law of Johanna (Edward) Hazlett; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Tony graduated from Avondale High School in 1960 and served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from General Motor Drayton Plains Parts Plant in grounds maintenance. Tony was a member of Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club and loved to fish and hunt. Many good memories were made at the family hunting cabin in Newberry, as well as elk, deer and bear hunting trips. He enjoyed the outdoors and sunshine, which allowed him to keep an immaculate yard and golf. Tony was a talented woodworker and gifted many quality furniture pieces that he had crafted. He was a collector, avid sports fan and will be remembered for his Halloween spirit. Most of all, Tony loved his family and was his grandchildren’s biggest fan; he was dedicated at attending all the grandchildren’s events.

