Area robber arrested, arraigned

The FBI Oakland County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force assisted in investigating several armed robberies which occurred in Oakland and Genesee Counties, between January 19 and January 31, 2021, and arrested 27-year-old Flint resident Marcel Marquaveon Hinkle on February 4.

After allegedly robbing Walgreens and Rite Aid stores in Orion Township, Lake Orion, Madison Heights and Rochester Hills, Marcel Marquaveon Hinkle attempted to do the same to the Walgreens at 7110 Dixie Highway in Independence Township on January 23 at approximately 5:50 p.m. but was unsuccessful.

Hinkle later hit stores in Holly, Fenton, Troy, and Auburn Hills.

The FBI Oakland County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force is made up of agency members from the FBI, ICE/ERO, the Michigan State Police, Madison Heights Police Department, Auburn Hills Police Department, Troy Police Department, Ferndale Police Department, Novi Police Department, Bloomfield Township Police Department, Southfield Police Department, and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

“I am extremely proud of the team effort of all the agencies involved to bring this clearly dangerous serial armed robber to justice,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “Hopefully, this time, he will stay behind bars and not threaten the public again.”

Hinkle was taken into custody by task force team members without incident on February 4.

Previously, Hinkle was convicted of felony armed robbery and felony concealed weapons charges. He was discharged from the Michigan Department of Corrections on November 4, 2020 and was on parole at the time of his arrest.

On February 6, Hinkle was arraigned in 52-3 District Court by the Honorable Judge Michael Bosnic, charged with four counts of armed robbery and one count of felony firearm.

Bond was denied for the above charges and an MDOC detainer has been placed on Hinkle.

Additional charges are expected.

His next court date was scheduled for yesterday, February 16, at 52-3 District Court.