Arlene E. Frank, 59

FRANK, Arlene E.; of Mayville formerly of Clarkston; passed away April 11, 2020; age 59; wife of Charles; mother of Michael (Ashley) Livingston, Thomas Livingston, Steven (Amy) Livingston, James (Tracy) Frank & Tim (Elizabeth) Frank; Grandma of Zackary, Logan, Bryce, Letty, Gracie, Jessica, Jacob, Mary Beth, Megan, Tristen & Emily; Great Grandma Frank of Noah, Kenslee, Zoe, Aubree, Joseph, Layla & Jonah ; sister of Irene (Don) Wilkinson, John Walker, Dianna Farnsworth & Donella (Brian) Richey; sister in law of Mickey Sue Walker; also many nieces & nephews; preceded in death by her grandson Brandon Frank, brother James Walker and parents Thomas & Mary Walker. Arlene retired as Vice President of Wilkinson Corporation and enjoyed making jewelry and sewing/quilting. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Due to the national health crisis, a private family service will be held at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Waterford. Memorials may be made to the family (GoFundMe being set up). Please leave a memory or condolence on Arlene’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.