Arrol CUTHRELL

CUTHRELL, Arrol (née Waterbury, Eichler) of Clarkston; July 10, 2019; age 90. Preceded in death by her husbands Max Waterbury and Alfred Cuthrell, brothers Marvin and Warren. Beloved mother of Marc Waterbury, Toni (Chris) Stanton, Scott (Marilyn) Waterbury. Loving stepmother of Constance (Rick) Buss and Michael Cuthrell. Proud grandmother of Kay, Ryan, Aaron, Adrian, Elliot, Matt, Jennifer, Brian, Arlene, David, Seth, and 6 great grandchildren. Arrol was a 1947 graduate of Hillsdale High School. Arrol spent her career helping those with special needs for 20 years at Pontiac School District. After retirement, Arrol enjoyed spending her time cooking, playing cards, traveling with her husband Al, and being with her family on Houghton Lake. Arrol will be remembered by her family and friends for her countless stories and never-ending generosity for others. Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Friday 4 pm-8 pm. Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Lourdes Campus for Mendelson 2450 Watkins Lake Rd, Waterford Twp, MI 48328. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com