Art in the park in September

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

Depot Park continues to be the place to be for local events during the warmer months.

Art in the Village, a Clarkston-area fall tradition for 50 years, returns to the park on Sept. 17-18, offering one-of-a-kind art, vintage and repurposed items, antiques, food and entertainment.

The free, family-friendly event is sponsored by the Clarkston Community Historical Society (CCHS) and is the organization’s signature fundraiser. Proceeds help fund exhibits at the Clarkston Heritage Museum and educational outreach such as school programs and the Wayside historical signs throughout the city.

“The show is packed, and we expect to match the record attendance we saw last year,” said Amy Wilson, show coordinator and member of the CCHS board. “Art in the Village supports small businesses, and every penny we make is reinvested in the community.”

Last year, CCHS broadened the show to include pop-up vendors with vintage furnishings, accessories and boutique items that complement original pieces from artists. Local food trucks and eateries will have something for everyone, with picnic-style seating. In addition, the CCHS cider, merchandise and antique tents will be filled with fall treats, Clarkston shirts, blankets, bags and – as has become the norm – more treasures for bargain hunters.

Event co-sponsors are Yellow Dog Marketplace and Vista Springs, both businesses located in Clarkston.

Show hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

PHOTO: Art in the Village has been a staple in the Clarkston community for 50 years, returning next month to Depot Park. Photo: Provided by Kelly Kolhagen