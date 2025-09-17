Art in the Village returns to Depot Park Sept 20-21

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — The Clarkston Community Historical Society is hosting its 53rd Art in the Village art show in Depot Park this weekend. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 20 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21.

This is a free event and will feature art, vintage home furnishings and accessories as well as handcrafted specialty foods, live music and other activities. All proceeds go to support the Clarkston Historical Museum and collection, educational programs and other community activities.

CCHS will also be selling locally pressed cider and doughnuts, antiques and collectibles and a selection of Clarkston-themed shirts, hats and other items.

Most vendors are local to Oakland and Genesee County and offer a variety of one of a kind art pieces.

“We love it when we see the carts go out out of the park with people’s merchandise,” said Kelly Kolhagen, a boardmember for the CCHS. Big pieces; dressers and furniture. And then small decorative items that aren’t made in China, you can’t find them just anywhere. They’re unique statement pieces.”

As summer winds to a close and fall approaches, the CCHS encourages families to come out to the park, enjoy the weather and maybe find a piece of art to take home with you in the process.

“Come out and walk around and enjoy the creativity that your neighbors have brought to the to the park. Have a meal, have some cider and donuts,” said Kolhagen. “You can just spend a great day outside, because we’re not going to have many more weekends like this.”

“Our artists and vendors understand their customers and they bring something for every taste and budget,” said Toni Smith, show coordinator and museum director. “We are proud to partner with our media sponsor, the Clarkston News and View Newspaper Group – as well as Vista Springs and TNR Disposal – to help make this show possible.”

For more information, please visit www.clarkstonhistorical.org.