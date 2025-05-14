Arthur J. Lilinthal, 84

Arthur J. Lilinthal; of Clarkston formerly of Detroit; Art was born February 22, 1941 in Detroit to John and Stella Lilienthal; He passed away on May 4, 2025 at the age of 84; husband of Rosemary for nearly 60 years; father of Laura (Steve) Ells, Dave (Kristen) Lilienthal and Rosie (Glenn) Wood II; grandpa of Luke Ells, Bridget Ells, Shane Ells, Kassidy Lilienthal, Ben Lilienthal, Jacob Lilienthal, Emily Wood and Trey Wood. Brother of Rich (Barbara) Lilienthal and Rosemary (the late Len) Wasik; brother in law of Tom (the late Carolyn) Ososkie, the late Mary Jo (the late Jack) Coates, the late Eileen (the late Bill) Carleton, Mike (Sandie) Ososkie, Butch (Ruth) Ososkie and Joe Ososkie; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Art served in the U.S. Navy and was very patriotic. He earned an associate’s degree from Henry Ford and a bachelor’s degree from Detroit College of Business. He retired as Manager of Purchasing from TTX Company, Waterford.

Art enjoyed golfing, playing cards, visiting casinos and watching sports. He will be remembered for proudly maintaining an immaculate yard. Many memories were made Up North, especially in Traverse City, The Bay and Points North. Art was a man of faith and was dedicated to prayer. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday, May 7 from 3 to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford on Thursday, May 8 at 11 a.m. Friends may visit directly at the church after 10 a.m.

Inurnment All Saints Cemetery, Waterford. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church for CSA (Catholic Services Appeal).

