Artistic talents featured at next Birder’s Club

The next Birder’s Club meeting is Wednesday, September 30 at The Gateway, 7 p.m.

The meeting will feature a special presentation from Dana Cruickshank, featuring her artistic talents including photographs and print work which capture and preserve images of the wildlife.

Cruickshank will share a selection of her photos from field trips to Magee Marsh, Johnny Panther Quests, Shiawassee Refuge Drive and Kensington Metropark, as well as her own favorite place, her backyard.

Seating is set up to comply with all health safety requirements. Face masks are required.

There are no charges, no reservations are required, and all meetings are open to the public and are informal and casual.