Arts scholarships

The Clarkston Cultural Arts Council has awarded three scholarships to budding artists in Clarkston.

The founder of the fund and CCAC board member, Erin Modrzynski, passed away this past year and the fund has been renamed in her honor. She was a strong advocate for the arts and for helping fuel the love of them to younger and developing artists from all mediums.

Sam Moyet, a graduating Clarkston High School senior, received $1,000 for her upcoming education at SCAD. She is a talented artist in a variety of mediums from paint to charcoal to graphic print.

Grayson Coe, a current ninth grader at Clarkston Junior High, received $500 for a piano scholarship to Interlochen. He is a self-taught musician with a growing catalogue of original compositions.

Grant Jurand, a current eighth grader at CJHS, received $500 for a music scholarship to Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp. He is a pianist as well as guitarist and percussionist who also enjoys painting.