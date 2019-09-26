Asbestos at junior high

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Asbestos recently discovered at Clarkston Junior High poses no risk to students, said Principal Adam Kern.

“During a recent teacher-supervised project in one of our Construction Tech classrooms, asbestos-containing subfloor materials were discovered,” Kern wrote in an email to CJH families. “The subfloor had been covered by layers of plywood and carpet since 2000 and it was in the process of removing those layers that the asbestos-containing subfloor was revealed. The source of the asbestos was the wood adhesive. The carpet and carpet adhesive tested negative for asbestos.”

All classroom activity was stopped immediately, students were moved to another classroom, and the area was isolated and prepared for professional abatement. They also performed an air quality test, which found no airborne asbestos in or around the classroom. In compliance with state and federal standards for schools, all district buildings undergo regular inspections for asbestos-containing materials, Kern said.

The school was tested for asbestos and underwent proactive asbestos abatement as part of our summer building renovations, he said.

“With this new finding, we have hired a trained and qualified asbestos abatement contractor to facilitate the proper removal and prompt disposal of the subfloor materials.”

Air samples will be taken before, during, and after the abatement to ensure the safety of all involved, he said.