Ashley Klein, 36

Ashley Ann (Kramer) Klein, of Clarkston, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on June 25, 2021 at the age of 36.

Wife of Bryan, mother of Kramer, Konrad and Krosby, daughter of Bobbie Kramer and Howard (Janette) Kramer, sister of Tara Bonds, Dawn (Amy Pallett) Kramer and Anna (Matthew) Muzzy, daughter-in-law of Paul and Carol Klein, granddaughter of Kathleen (late Nelson) Klein, sister-in-law of Brooke (Nick) Buchowski.

Preceded in death by her grandparents Earle Kramer, Willanna Kramer, John (Evelyn) Gray and Marge Gray.

Ashley graduated from Clarkston High School with the Class of 2003, earned a Bachelor’s Degree from University of Michigan-Flint and a Master’s Degree in Social Work from Wayne State University.

She worked at Macomb Oakland Regional Center as a supervisor for support coordinators.

She loved being a mom and spending time with family. Ashley enjoyed helping people, hanging out with girlfriends and doing arts and crafts.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Monday, June 28 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service is Tuesday, June 29 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, any donations to the family will be used for the future education of Ashley and Bryan’s three young sons.

