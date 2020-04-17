60 miles of local roads soon to be paved

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) expects to begin the 2020 asphalt Preservation Overlay Program on Tuesday, April 28, with Ormond Road, from M-59 to the White Lake Township/Springfield Township border in White Lake Township.

The nearly $13.5 million commitment will result in slightly more than 60 miles of roads being resurfaced. The Preservation Overlay Program involves simple resurfacing with two inches of asphalt applied to roads that are in fair condition. The program provides a smooth, new road surface and extends the life of the road by five-to-10 years.

The preservation overlay projects typically involve the application of two to two-and-a-half inches of new asphalt with minimal milling of the road surface (grinding off sections of pavement) where needed. They usually involve about three days’ worth of work over about a two-week period. When the contractor is underway, one lane of the road is closed, and traffic is directed by flaggers.

Unfortunately, the work will disrupt traffic during the days of work, and residents and businesses can expect minor delays at subdivision and driveway entrances during the milling and paving operations.

The second location to start will be Pontiac Trail from Milford Road to the Livingston County border in Lyon Township, which will start on Wednesday, April 29. On April 30, the preservation overlay of Wise Road from Bogie Lake Road to Union Lake Road in Commerce Township is expected to start.

The contractor for the project, Cadillac Asphalt, of Farmington Hills, has an aggressive schedule to complete the projects by fall. Work is weather-dependent and the schedule for individual roads is subject to change.

As a reminder, RCOC has taken a number of steps to protect employees from coming into contact with people who may be infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19). This includes continuing to ask the public to contact the agency remotely and to refrain from talking with Road Commission workers and contractors in person, including when they are working on or near the roads.

Instead, anyone can contact RCOC through any of the following methods:

• Online at www.rcocweb.org

• By telephone at 877-858-4804 (Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.to 4:15 p.m.)

• Via e-mail at dcsmail@rcoc.org

• Via fax at 248-338-0675

• Through the RCOC app available for free through the Apple and Google stores