Athlete of the Week: All-State honors

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

With a big smile and pen in hand, Clarkston High School senior Jordan Newblatt signed her letter of intent to continue her education and volleyball career at Marist College.

“I felt like everything was lining up,” she said about Marist when she was looking at colleges. “They have a brand new coach (Sean Byron) who just came from University of Michigan. He was an assistant at Michigan. I really like him. The campus is beautiful.”

Newblatt added another perk is her brother, Stewart, is close at Columbia University. She will also be playing with 2017 Clarkston grad Sarah Austin on the team.

“It was another connection,” she smiled.

Jordan finished her senior year being named to the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association 2019 All-State Third Team and helping the team go undefeated in the OAA Red.

“We were really successful,” she said. “We worked together as a team. The end wasn’t what we wanted, but we had a good season.”

“She was steady for us all year,” said Kelly Pinner, head coach for Clarkston Varsity Volleyball. “She’s a great leader.”

Jordan began playing volleyball in fifth grade when the softball team she was playing on created a volleyball team.

“I just liked the fast pace and was always doing something,” she said, explaining why she kept playing. “For softball, I felt like it was slow for me. I just like to do things. I liked the speed of it and the idea of the sport.”

When she is not studying or playing volleyball she is also watching the sport.

“I like to watch volleyball, too. I have friends who are playing, too, Plus, I like the sport,” Jordan smiled, adding she also enjoys hanging out with her friends and swimming.

Her advice to aspiring athletes is to work hard.

“I was always undersized so I kept working hard,” she explained. “The athleticism and attitude can beat out anything.”

Her parents are Tricia and Josh.