Athlete of the Week: Jumper for Coast Guard

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Allison Osborn is both relieved and excited after receiving her appointment for the United States Coast Guard Academy.

Osborn, a senior at Clarkston High School, will be on the Coast Guard Women’s Track & Field team, concentrating on the high jump and long jump events.

“I found out in August because the track coach called me,” she said, adding she received early acceptance. “It’s nice just knowing and not being stressed.”

“We are just so excited for her and proud of her,” said parents, Catherine and Scott Osborn.

“I know as a parent she has thought it through,” Catherine added. “She has had multiple visits to the academy. She is making this decision with eyes wide open.”

Allison said on top of filling out the application, doing the physical fitness test and completing the interview, she also participated in the Coast Guard Academy’s summer program even though it wasn’t required.

“I enjoyed it,” she said. “It was difficult, but I liked the challenge. I met a lot of people there. It got me more excited and interested to go there.”

Her interest in the Coast Guard began in eighth grade.

“I have always known,” she said, adding she and her mom talked about it while considering career paths. “We were talking about things I would be interested in doing and she was, like, what about the Coast Guard? I took a career aptitude test in school and one of my top ones was Coast Guard. ‘That’s funny, my mom just mentioned that.’ Then, I started looking into it more.”

Allison added what she liked about the Coast Guard was their mission.

“It’s a lot more humanitarian and I felt like that was more aligned with what I wanted to do with my life, and to help people,” she said. “I wanted to serve my country so it’s cool I get to do it in that way.”

She plans to study Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering.

“I always knew I wanted to go into engineering but that specifically enticed me because I thought it was an interesting field,” Allison said. “I have always been interested in boats and their design.”

Allison currently races for the Clarkston Girls Varsity Ski team and will focus on her high jump and long jump events in her final season with the Clarkston Girls Track and Field team. She will be sworn in as a member of the Class of 2024 on June 29, 2020.